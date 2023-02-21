UrduPoint.com

Chairman NAB Was Not 'pressurized' To Step Down: Rana Sana Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Tuesday said Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Sultan was not subjected to any pressure to relinquish his post.

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness.

The interior minister further said that Imran's government was engaged in corrupt practices, and regretted that false accusations of corruption were hurled against his political opponents.

"The NAB was used for political victimization, which diminished the organization's reputation," Rana added.

Answering a query, the interior minister said that after a detailed discussion, a complete strategy had been prepared and shared with the four provinces to deal with the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest drive).

He further said orders had been issued to not arrest poor workers and women unless anyone takes the law into their own hands.

"Their (PTI)organizers and those who will mislead the people will be arrested," he added.

Rana Sana Ullah slammed the PTI chief for converting domestic politics into a vengeful 'personal enmity'. "He(Imran) prefers to die before shaking hands with political opponents and has always refused to negotiate on the charter of the economy and other national issues," said the minister.

Answering a query, the interior minister rejected the country's default rumours and said that Pakistan was neither going to default nor there was any indication for the said matter.

"Imran's imposition on the country in 2018 has put the country's economy on hold, but we are close to overcoming the financial difficulties, and the coming days will herald happiness," he added.

