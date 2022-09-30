Chairman NADRA calls on Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam on Friday met with Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Muhammad Tariq Malik here at NADRA headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues pertaining to NADRA particularly regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said concerted efforts were underway for charting the country on the path of development and prosperity.

The adviser appreciated the efforts of NADRA for its meticulous service in data registration and said that NADRA had been admired internationally for its state-of-the-art digitization.

Chairman NADRA expressed the resolve to maintain the accuracy in data compilation and error free service delivery.