UrduPoint.com

Chairman NADRA Calls On Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Chairman NADRA calls on Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik's called on Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday to discuss the NADRA's performance in provincial departments.

During the meeting, NADRA's performance was discussed in general and the performance of NADRA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular. Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of NADRA and directed further steps for improvement particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Amir Muqam

Recent Stories

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

22 minutes ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th November 2022

3 hours ago
 US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

12 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.