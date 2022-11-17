Chairman NADRA calls on Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik's called on Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday to discuss the NADRA's performance in provincial departments.

During the meeting, NADRA's performance was discussed in general and the performance of NADRA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular. Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of NADRA and directed further steps for improvement particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.