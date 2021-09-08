Chairman NADRA calls on Minister for Martime Affairs

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik on Wednesday called on Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik on Wednesday called on Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in his office.

The minister welcomed him and also discussed the issue regarding Seafarers Identity Card (SID), said a statement issued here.

Chairman NADRA thanked the Minister and assured facilitation to the ministry related issues.