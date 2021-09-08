UrduPoint.com

Chairman NADRA Calls On Minister For Martime Affairs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Chairman NADRA calls on Minister for Martime Affairs

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik on Wednesday called on Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik on Wednesday called on Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in his office.

The minister welcomed him and also discussed the issue regarding Seafarers Identity Card (SID), said a statement issued here.

Chairman NADRA thanked the Minister and assured facilitation to the ministry related issues.

Related Topics

National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture ..

Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture &amp; Heritage’ project on ..

27 minutes ago
 Aluminium prices hit 13-year high after Guinea cou ..

Aluminium prices hit 13-year high after Guinea coup

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of human l ..

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of human lives in accident

4 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister to Meet With French, Polis ..

German Foreign Minister to Meet With French, Polish Counterparts on Friday - Ber ..

4 minutes ago
 US Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Ene ..

US Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030 - ..

10 minutes ago
 Sixty Killed in Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Ho ..

Sixty Killed in Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Houthi Rebels in Marib Province ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.