Chairman NADRA Opens Facilitation Centre At RCCI

Published September 11, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Tariq Malik inaugurated the first-ever NADRA facilitation Desk for the business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

According to a statement here Sunday, speaking on the occasion, Chairman NADRA said that digitalization was being done for the convenience of the business class, aiming to ensure ease of business.

He informed that NADRA had integrated its platform with One-Link, to administer and evolve an e-payment network in the country through Nadra's e-Sahulat franchise network.

Malik added that the partnership would enable more than 17,000 e-Sahulat outlets to perform fund transfers, cash-in and cash-out, and public-to-government (P2G), government-to-public (G2P), and public-to-public payments (P2P).

A project called Nishan Pakistan was underway to identify the buyer and seller and bring more transparency in business transactions; adding a smart mobile app was also being launched.

The Chairman assured that the organization would work with Rawalpindi Chamber to provide more facilities for taxpayers and the business community.

President RCCI Nadeem Rauf, on the occasion, briefed the Chairman NADRA on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

He said that establishing the NADRA facility centre was a great success for the Chamber members and the public, adding that the NADRA passport office would also be opened soon at the Chamber.

The Police Service Center was already functioning in the Chamber, he added.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that SMS, mobile app and chip machine services provided by NADRA to eliminate ID card verification and photocopying in various departments were commendable.

Many members, representatives of trade associations, former presidents and executive members were also present.

