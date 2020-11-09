UrduPoint.com
Chairman NAPHDA Inaugurates 1st Pre-Fabricated House In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Chairman NAPHDA inaugurates 1st Pre-Fabricated House in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen (R ) Anwar Ali Hyder inaugurated the 1st Pre-Fabricated House in Pakistan here Monday.

G-Songuo, in association with Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority has completed the construction of state of the art modular model house in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that provision of low-cost houses to the people of low and middle classes were government top priority. The government would provide all out facilities to the builders and other stakeholders to materialize the dream of Prime Minister for provision of accommodation to the poor and middle classes at affordable rate, he said.

Briefing the Chairman, the company representative said that the fully furnished single story two bedrooms house was constructed within seven days. Among many other features, these houses had a lifespan of 50 years, he said.

He said G-Songuo's composite insulation wall used in the construction, has 43 times better than traditional brick wall thus making the house more comfortable with significantly reduced utility bills, he explained.

He said these houses were also earthquake and fire resistant. G-Songuo could construct one to four story houses and apartment buildings, he said.

He said G-Songuo was keen to start its operation in Pakistan and was also interested to bring its production and technology customization.

This would not only fetch foreign investment with transfer of a state of the art technology but also help create job opportunities in high-tech construction and allied sectors, he said.

The Korean company representative said that G-Songuo was highly interested to facilitate PM Imran Khan's vision for 5 million housing by building 18,000 houses and apartments per year with a single production facility. The production numbers could be increased with further production facilities, he said.

Later, the Chairman inspected the House. Deputy Chairman NAPHDA Maj Gen (R) Amir Aslam Khan and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

