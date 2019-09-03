UrduPoint.com
Chairman National Account Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal, Directs Strict Action Against Fake Recruiting Website

Chairman National Account Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal, directs strict action against fake recruiting website

Chairman National Account Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal, has directed strict action against a website www.pakistan.job.pk for cheating people on fake promise of recruiting them in the anti-graft watchdog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Chairman National Account Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal, has directed strict action against a website www.pakistan.job.pk for cheating people on fake promise of recruiting them in the anti-graft watchdog.

According to a press release, the chairman has taken strict notice of cheating people and directed the relevant director NAB to lodge a complaint against the (fake) website in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) so that the cheater could be taken to the task.

According to reports, the website was reportedly receiving applications from the people and allegedly receiving applications from them in the name of registration fee.

NAB has also informed people in their own interest that NAB places advertisements in urdu and English newspapers for vacant posts in transparent manner.

NAB also places vacant posts at its own website and at the website of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) so that the justice could be done.

