Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal directs inquiry of ATM fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday directed conducting inquiry of ATM fraud being committed by some unscrupulous elements by using the name of NAB.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Chairman NAB took the notice of reports that some cheaters were involved in blocking the ATM cards from the ATM machines of different banks and asking the concerned persons to contact on some (fake) telephone numbers for activating their ATM cards and threatening NAB action against them.

The spokesman recalled that the bureau had so far arrested and handed over nine fake officers of NAB to police and legal proceedings against them were being continued right now.

The NAB spokesman should be informed whenever any fake officer contact them. The accused should be summoned by writing a letter to him or her. The accused should be met on mutually agreed time and self esteem of the accused must be respected and no laxity in this regard should be tolerated.