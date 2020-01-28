UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Directs Inquiry Of ATM Fraud

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal directs inquiry of ATM fraud

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday directed conducting inquiry of ATM fraud being committed by some unscrupulous elements by using the name of NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday directed conducting inquiry of ATM fraud being committed by some unscrupulous elements by using the name of NAB.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that Chairman NAB took the notice of reports that some cheaters were involved in blocking the ATM cards from the ATM machines of different banks and asking the concerned persons to contact on some (fake) telephone numbers for activating their ATM cards and threatening NAB action against them.

The spokesman recalled that the bureau had so far arrested and handed over nine fake officers of NAB to police and legal proceedings against them were being continued right now.

The NAB spokesman should be informed whenever any fake officer contact them. The accused should be summoned by writing a letter to him or her. The accused should be met on mutually agreed time and self esteem of the accused must be respected and no laxity in this regard should be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau From

Recent Stories

Afghan President’s tweets on arrest of PTM Chief ..

8 minutes ago

Zia meets Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, discus ..

44 seconds ago

England in South Africa: Jonathan Agnew on Joe Roo ..

48 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes off petition a ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes Moscow-Kiev Relations Far From Im ..

12 minutes ago

FAO holds informal meeting in Laos to discuss futu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.