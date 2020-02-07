Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal warns stern action against ill prepared prosecutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday warned stern action against prosecutors, investigation officers in arguing the NAB cases without proper preparations.

Chairman has issued directives to director generals to ensure that the prosecutors, investigation officers must appear in the courts with preparations, said a press release.

Chairman will himself oversee the arguments of NAB prosecutors after court proceedings.