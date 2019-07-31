UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) Prepares To Extend All Out Assistance To KP In Emergency Situation: Gen Afzal

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 03:03 PM

Chairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) prepares to extend all out assistance to KP in emergency situation: Gen Afzal

Hairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal here Wednesday said all preparations were completed to extend all out help and assistance to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during emergency situation including floods and torrential rains in monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal here Wednesday said all preparations were completed to extend all out help and assistance to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during emergency situation including floods and torrential rains in monsoon season.

Addressing a press conference here at his meeting with Chief Minister KP, Chief Secretary and after attending a presentation given to him by PDMA officials, he said there was no serious threat of severe floods during monsoon.

"We are fully prepared to help and assist KP people during natural calamities", he said.

He said NDMA have identified floods' potential sites and it was in close touch with all relevant organisations and departments including PDMA KP to avert damages in terms of human and properties losses in case of floods and natural disasters.

"There is no flood threat to Chitral at the moment and the situation in the district is being closely monitored", he said.

The chairman said the provincial government and local government departments need to work for removing garbage and plastic waste from water courses to avert such situation in future.

He urged people not to throw plastic and other waste in water channels and ensure its cleanliness imperative for smooth flow of rains and flood waters.

More/fam-ash

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Chitral All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Five food points sealed in Faisalabad

9 seconds ago

Draft E-Commerce Policy Framework prepared to prom ..

18 seconds ago

Wife Narjis says Mohammad Amir will always play fo ..

11 minutes ago

Cleanliness seminar held in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

China sets up alliance to promote marine informat ..

3 minutes ago

Indian coffee king's body found

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.