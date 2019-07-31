Chairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) prepares to extend all out assistance to KP in emergency situation: Gen Afzal

Hairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal here Wednesday said all preparations were completed to extend all out help and assistance to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during emergency situation including floods and torrential rains in monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal here Wednesday said all preparations were completed to extend all out help and assistance to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during emergency situation including floods and torrential rains in monsoon season.

Addressing a press conference here at his meeting with Chief Minister KP, Chief Secretary and after attending a presentation given to him by PDMA officials, he said there was no serious threat of severe floods during monsoon.

"We are fully prepared to help and assist KP people during natural calamities", he said.

He said NDMA have identified floods' potential sites and it was in close touch with all relevant organisations and departments including PDMA KP to avert damages in terms of human and properties losses in case of floods and natural disasters.

"There is no flood threat to Chitral at the moment and the situation in the district is being closely monitored", he said.

The chairman said the provincial government and local government departments need to work for removing garbage and plastic waste from water courses to avert such situation in future.

He urged people not to throw plastic and other waste in water channels and ensure its cleanliness imperative for smooth flow of rains and flood waters.

