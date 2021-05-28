Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. ® Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the progress of ongoing low-cost housing projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress of low-cost housing projects especially its positive effects on housing and construction sector.

