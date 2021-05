Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the progress of ongoing low-cost housing projects under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress of low-cost housing projects especially its positive effects on housing and construction sector.

