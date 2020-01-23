UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NDMA Announced PM's Relief Package For Neelum Valley Survivors

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:59 PM

Chairman NDMA announced PM's relief package for Neelum valley survivors

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Thursday visited the avalanche-hit Neelum Valley and announced the prime minister's relief package for the survivors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Thursday visited the avalanche-hit Neelum Valley and announced the prime minister's relief package for the survivors.

During the visit, Director General State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) briefed the Chairman NDMA about the life losses and financial damages took place due to the avalanches, a NDMA spokesperson said.

The Chairman NDMA had announced the relief package for the victims on behalf of the Prime Minister, he added.

"An estimated Rs 500,000 will be provided to the relatives of the deceased persons.

Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured. Rs 100,000 will be given to the owners of the damaged houses, Rs. 25,000 to Rs 50,000 will be provided for partially affected houses."The Chairman NDMA also announced completion of all Earth Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) education and health projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current financial year.

Earlier, the Chairman NDMA also met AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.