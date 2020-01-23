Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Thursday visited the avalanche-hit Neelum Valley and announced the prime minister's relief package for the survivors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Thursday visited the avalanche-hit Neelum Valley and announced the prime minister's relief package for the survivors.

During the visit, Director General State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) briefed the Chairman NDMA about the life losses and financial damages took place due to the avalanches, a NDMA spokesperson said.

The Chairman NDMA had announced the relief package for the victims on behalf of the Prime Minister, he added.

"An estimated Rs 500,000 will be provided to the relatives of the deceased persons.

Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured. Rs 100,000 will be given to the owners of the damaged houses, Rs. 25,000 to Rs 50,000 will be provided for partially affected houses."The Chairman NDMA also announced completion of all Earth Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) education and health projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current financial year.

Earlier, the Chairman NDMA also met AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.