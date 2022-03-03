UrduPoint.com

Chairman NDMA Assures Continued Support In Further Strengthening Of PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz assured continued support in further strengthening of the hydromet and seismic early warning systems of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz assured continued support in further strengthening of the hydromet and seismic early warning systems of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Chairman NDMA visited the key units of PMD on Thursday. Director National Seismic Monitoring Center and Deputy Director, Research and Development Division gave comprehensive briefing on the activities of their centers and role in the disaster mitigation at national level, said a news release.

Chairman NDMA took keen interest in the working of PMD in general and specifically tsunami early warning system.

He appreciated the efforts being made in provision of information and early warnings for hydrometeorological and geophysical disasters as well as tsunami early warning.

Later on, the honorable guest planted a tree in the premises of PMD to the support the national spring plantation drive.

Director General, PMD thanked the Chairman NDMA for sparing valuable moments and acknowledging the role and services of PMD in weather forecasting and seismic monitoring.

