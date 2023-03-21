Chairman NDMA briefs PM about relief, rehabilitation efforts for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the quake-affected populace of Turkiye and Syria

The NDMA chairman further apprised that a total of 2,686 tons tents had been sent to Turkiye via 69 flights whereas another 2,597 tons of relief assistance had been dispatched to Turkiye and Syria through ships, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, the NDMA had got 50,000 tents prepared, including fireproof ones. So far, a total of 36,402 winterized tents had been sent by the NDMA to Turkiye via 26 special flights, it was further added.