Chairman NDMA calls on AJK Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) General Muhammad Afzal Thursday called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Khan and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the losses of precious lives and properties in recent Neelum avalanche tragedy.

The Chairman NDMA informed the Prime Minister that his organization is extending all out support to the affectees of Neelum Valley, Lesswa and Mirpur earthquake.

He said construction work on the pending schools buildings in the earthquake 2005 affected areas would be completed by June this year.

"Construction work on the health centers in quake hit areas will also be completed on priority", Afzal added.

The Chairman NDMA said that government and people of Pakistan were standing with people and government of Azad Kashmir in this time of crisis.

He told the prime minister that Lesswa cloudburst devastated infrastructure was being reconstructed with the financial assistance of Saudi Fund.

"All damaged houses, shops, roads and mosques would be reconstructed. Resources have been arranged for the reconstruction of 400 houses in quake hit areas of Mirpur while different agencies being contacted for the remaining work on 1200 houses", he further told.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said, "we cannot stop the natural calamities. However, quick response to such tragedies is the collective responsibility of the all institutions." Lauding the role of Pak Army, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), District Administration and Police in rescue and relief efforts after the heavy snowfall in Neelum, the Prime Minister urged NDMA to help building the capacity of SDMA so that organization itself could quickly respond to such tragedies.

He said state government could not construct earthquake resistance buildings due to the limited resource.

"Rs 44 billion will be required for the construction of all damaged schools buildings while the schools building in south are also in bad conditions", the PM told Chairman NDMA.

Prime Minister invited the attention of Chairman NDMA towards the quality of work of Bagh District Complex and urged him to visit and inspect it himself.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA General Muhammad Afzal also met with Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana in his office and discussed with him the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in Neelum.Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said that after the calamity both Armed forces and civil administration effectively launched rescue and relief operations in the affected areas of the valley.

He lauded Pak Army for quickly responding to call for help by the civil institutions and extending all out support to the civil administration.

Chairman NDMA assured Chief Secretary that his organization would continue to extend its assistance to the AJK government providing all available resource and support to the affectees of natural calamities.

He also briefed CS about the reconstruction work in the affected areas and compensation to the victims of Neelum avalanche, Lesswa cloudburst and Mirpur earthquake.Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana presented a memorial shield to the Chairman NDMA at the conclusion of the meeting.