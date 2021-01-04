Chairman NDMA calls on PM, briefs on Covid 19, locust control

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chairman briefed the prime minister about updated status of relief measures taken with regard to COVID-19 pandemic and locust control, said a press release issued by PM office media wing.

Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz has been recently appointed as chairman NDMA after the retirement of Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal.

\867