Chairman NDMA directs relevant departments to increase public awareness on Monsoon remedial measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Acting Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday instructed the relevant departments to increase awareness among the masses in local languages about the remedial measures to be taken during the Monsoon season by all departments concerned.

The Acting Chairman NDMA presided NEOC session with key stakeholders on the current monsoon situation. The session was attended by representatives of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), provincial, state and Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs, SDMA,GBDMA respectively), Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), National Highway Authority (NHA), National Institute of Health (NIH), Provincial and Irrigation Departments, Tarbela and Mangla Dam Management, SUPARCO and Pakistan Commissioner on Indus Water (PCIW), a news release said.

The Acting Chairman NDMA reviewed the situation of damages caused by the recent spell, the situation of major Dams and the regulation of river flows during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The PMD briefed about the heavy rainfall observed in the areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and the expected heavy rainfall in the Northern parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region from July 27 to August 2.

The PDMAs briefed on the current situation in the respective provinces and highlighted the rescue and relief work carried out.

The FFD reported that no high flood situation is expected in any major rivers. However moderate to heavy flooding is expected in the tributaries of River Kabul and Hill torrents of DG Khan Division from July 27 to July 30.

The Acting Chairman NDMA also emphasized undertaking encroachment clearance in and around river beds and vigilant monitoring of rivers and reservoirs.