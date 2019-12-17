Chairman NDMA directs stakeholders to remove coordination gaps

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Tuesday directed all stakeholders to remove coordination gaps operating in Disaster Management System in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Tuesday directed all stakeholders to remove coordination gaps operating in Disaster Management System in the country.

He was presiding over the National Post Monsoon-2019 Review Conference held here, a press release said.

Chairman NDMA also extended NDMA's full support to coordinate and facilitate all disaster relief activities.

He said that the authority was actively pursuing relevant legislative amendments. He had expressed his resolve to progressively strengthen the disaster management system and hoped that Pakistan would soon become a disaster resilient country in the true sense.

While appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders concerned, the Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Afzal reiterated that disaster management was a shared responsibility. He observed: "It is a sacred duty of saving human lives and properties and welcomed proposals and recommendations from federal and provincial departments, UN Agencies and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), who are part of disaster management system in Pakistan." Welcoming the participants of the conference, Member Operations NDMA Brig Waseem Uddin presented a countrywide overview of the monsoon season-2019, a report citing details of countrywide disasters or calamities and the losses/damages that occurred during the season and highlighted the relevant rescue and relief operations undertaken.

The forum identified the weaknesses and shortfalls witnessed during the last monsoon season and presented recommendations for better preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season - 2020.

Structured presentations were given by the representatives of all provincial and regional DMA's including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities. Representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Tarbela Dam and Mangla Dam Authorities, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Pakistan Army Engineers Directorate presented measures taken by their respective organizations for the prevention of floods and rehabilitation of affected people during this year monsoon season and apprised the Chairman NDMA on the preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.