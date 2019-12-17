UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NDMA Directs Stakeholders To Remove Coordination Gaps

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:31 PM

Chairman NDMA directs stakeholders to remove coordination gaps

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Tuesday directed all stakeholders to remove coordination gaps operating in Disaster Management System in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Tuesday directed all stakeholders to remove coordination gaps operating in Disaster Management System in the country.

He was presiding over the National Post Monsoon-2019 Review Conference held here, a press release said.

Chairman NDMA also extended NDMA's full support to coordinate and facilitate all disaster relief activities.

He said that the authority was actively pursuing relevant legislative amendments. He had expressed his resolve to progressively strengthen the disaster management system and hoped that Pakistan would soon become a disaster resilient country in the true sense.

While appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders concerned, the Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Afzal reiterated that disaster management was a shared responsibility. He observed: "It is a sacred duty of saving human lives and properties and welcomed proposals and recommendations from federal and provincial departments, UN Agencies and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), who are part of disaster management system in Pakistan." Welcoming the participants of the conference, Member Operations NDMA Brig Waseem Uddin presented a countrywide overview of the monsoon season-2019, a report citing details of countrywide disasters or calamities and the losses/damages that occurred during the season and highlighted the relevant rescue and relief operations undertaken.

The forum identified the weaknesses and shortfalls witnessed during the last monsoon season and presented recommendations for better preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season - 2020.

Structured presentations were given by the representatives of all provincial and regional DMA's including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authorities. Representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Tarbela Dam and Mangla Dam Authorities, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and Pakistan Army Engineers Directorate presented measures taken by their respective organizations for the prevention of floods and rehabilitation of affected people during this year monsoon season and apprised the Chairman NDMA on the preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army United Nations Flood Water WAPDA Dam Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 Post All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

21 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

23 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights cooperation, friendship be ..

36 minutes ago

UAE a unique venue for hosting international sport ..

51 minutes ago

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

6 power thieves arrested in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.