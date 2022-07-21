Chairman NDMA distributes relief items, cheques to flood-affected families in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directions of the Prime Minister visited Tank and handed over relief goods and cheques of ex-gratia assistance to ameliorate the sufferings of people affected by Monsoon related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During his visit, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti distributed relief items like tents, blankets, kitchen sets etc. and handed over cheques among affectees of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan at Tank District, said a news release.

The relief assistance includes 500 food packs, 200 tents, 200 kitchen sets, 200 mosquito nets, 500 hygiene kits, 200 blankets and 200 tarpaulins.

Similarly, cheques of Rupees one million as ex-gratia assistance to each legal heir of deceased were also handed over. The NDMA has released total 54 cheques to KP Government in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA said that the gesture was in line with government efforts to provide assistance to flood victims.

As part of relief aid, earlier also NDMA has dispatched 3,000 food packs with help of KS relief as well as family tents and de-watering pumps for flood affected areas of Balochistan.