Chairman NDMA emphasizes JICA for cooperation in AI-driven EWs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Monday held a deliberate session with visiting dignitaries of Japan International Coop Agency (JICA).

The NDMA Chairman emphasized for cooperation in sharing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven early warnings (EWs), public alert systems and intellectual expert exchange for research, said the Authority in a tweet on its official Twitter handle.