Chairman NDMA emphasizes need for developing risk assessment to tackle disasters

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz emphasized the need for developing risk understanding, preparedness and coordination amongst all disaster management stakeholders to mitigate and respond to disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz emphasized the need for developing risk understanding, preparedness and coordination amongst all disaster management stakeholders to mitigate and respond to disasters.

The NDMA Chairman was highlighting the implementation of various initiatives to strengthen disaster management system in country including during the 11th meeting of NDMA and United Nations Strategic Coordination Forum (SCF) on Tuesday to Review Disaster Management which was co-chaired by the Chairman NDMA and UN Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis.

The aim of the meeting was to strengthen coordination among the UN agencies, Disaster management authorities and partner organizations with focus on various initiatives for Disaster Management, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman NDMA further informed the forum that NDMA is implementing various initiatives to strengthen disaster management system in country including revision/updating of National Disaster Management Plan, strengthening coordination mechanism among all stakeholders, and implementing various projects to mitigate the impacts of urban flooding and increase resilience.

On the occasion Julien Harneis, UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan reiterated the usefulness of the forum. He appreciated the Governments' performance in handling COVID-19 Pandemic. He further mentioned that the varying effects of climate change on societies and the challenges accruing from the likely water crisis in Pakistan was a significant risk and could pose significant challenges in future. He appreciated NDMA's plan to hold a national level simulation exercise to streamline procedures and strengthen coordination amongst various stakeholders.

On the occasion representatives of different departments also shared departmental updates and perspectives for enhancing coordination and better preparedness.

The meeting was attended by the Directors Generals (DGs) of Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster management Authority, Pak Met Department, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, CEO National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and Executive Director Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), besides senior officials of NDMA and Country Directors and representatives of UN agencies.