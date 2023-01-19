Chairman NDMA for multi-sectoral need assessment survey during pre-disaster phase

Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday stressed the multi-sectoral need assessment survey during the pre-disaster phase and the strengthening of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to protect vulnerable groups from adverse impact of disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Thursday stressed the multi-sectoral need assessment survey during the pre-disaster phase and the strengthening of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to protect vulnerable groups from adverse impact of disasters.

The NDMA organised an interactive session with Humanitarian Partners at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST presided by Chairman NDMA, where members of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) and National Humanitarian Network (NHN), as well as representatives of international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), participated in the meeting.

The Chairman NDMA shared the Remodeled National Preparedness and Response framework with participants. He highlighted that National Disaster Management Think Tank and Emergencies Operations Center would be the cornerstone of remodelled framework to transform the climatic emergency response from reactive to proactive mode.

He also underlined the need of a technology-based early warning system, the common operating picture for early warnings and conducting simulation exercises to mitigate the impact of natural calamities.

At a humanitarian front, he called for coordination among NGOs and INGOs with National Volunteers to steer disaster management and response in the country.

The session aimed at strengthening coordination and collaboration across the disaster management cycle with focus on disaster risk reduction for combating the vulnerabilities of natural hazards. It also discussed the key identified areas pertaining to the implementation of climate resilience and adaptation in Pakistan.

The participants appreciated the determination of NDMA to synergise efforts and organise dialogue with academia and relevant stakeholders for active participation for the remodelling of disaster management in Pakistan.

The representatives of NGOs, INGOs and academia drew attention to various issues related to administration, disaster mitigation & compounding approaches, allocation of resources and project funding for academic researchers in the field of disaster management.

The Chairman NDMA acknowledged the observations and assured that recommendations from this session would be taken into the fold of Remodeled framework for National Preparedness & Response system.