Open Menu

Chairman NDMA Highlights Pakistan’s Significant Progress In Achieving Key Targets Of The Sendai Framework

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Chairman NDMA highlights Pakistan’s significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, attended the international conference with titled "A Decade of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) – Envisioning the Road Ahead.

The event, held under the auspices of UNESCO, brought together experts and participants from international organizations, academic institutions, private sector entities, and development agencies. The conference discussed the global and local progress made in DRR over the past decade, a news release on Friday said.

The conference featured four key sessions focusing on Science, Technology, and Innovation for Resilience – Emphasizing the role of modern technologies in disaster forecasting and management, Resilient Built Environment – Discussing infrastructure design to withstand natural hazards, Culture, Nature-based Solutions (NbS), and Indigenous Knowledge Systems– Exploring how traditional practices and cultural knowledge can contribute to DRR, and Economics of Disaster Risk Reduction Investment – Highlighting the importance of financial planning and investment in disaster mitigation.

In his keynote address, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik shared insights on Pakistan’s progress in Disaster Risk Reduction despite its fragile economic situation. He highlighted the country’s increasing vulnerability to natural disasters due to climate change, but also underlined the steps Pakistan has taken to align itself with the goals of the Sendai Framework.

Chairman NDMA highlighted that Pakistan remains committed to building resilience against disasters through improved forecasting, early warning systems, and robust disaster response mechanisms. The country has strengthened institutional frameworks, including the development of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

Lt. Gen. Inam stressed how developing countries like Pakistan face unique challenges in balancing disaster risk reduction with economic growth. He urged international organizations and development partners to provide support through knowledge-sharing and financial assistance.

He said over a decade, Pakistan has made significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Framework. The country has focused on reducing disaster mortality, strengthening infrastructure resilience, and improving disaster risk governance at all levels. Moreover, Pakistan has integrated Nature-based Solutions and Indigenous Knowledge into its DRR strategies, in line with the framework's goals.

The conference successfully highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing the increasing risks posed by climate change and other disasters, and mapped out a comprehensive vision for the future of global disaster risk management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Road Sendai Progress Event All From

Recent Stories

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

28 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

39 minutes ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

42 minutes ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

1 hour ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

6 hours ago
PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

21 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan