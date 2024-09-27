- Home
- Pakistan
- Chairman NDMA highlights Pakistan’s significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Fr ..
Chairman NDMA Highlights Pakistan’s Significant Progress In Achieving Key Targets Of The Sendai Framework
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, attended the international conference with titled "A Decade of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) – Envisioning the Road Ahead.
The event, held under the auspices of UNESCO, brought together experts and participants from international organizations, academic institutions, private sector entities, and development agencies. The conference discussed the global and local progress made in DRR over the past decade, a news release on Friday said.
The conference featured four key sessions focusing on Science, Technology, and Innovation for Resilience – Emphasizing the role of modern technologies in disaster forecasting and management, Resilient Built Environment – Discussing infrastructure design to withstand natural hazards, Culture, Nature-based Solutions (NbS), and Indigenous Knowledge Systems– Exploring how traditional practices and cultural knowledge can contribute to DRR, and Economics of Disaster Risk Reduction Investment – Highlighting the importance of financial planning and investment in disaster mitigation.
In his keynote address, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik shared insights on Pakistan’s progress in Disaster Risk Reduction despite its fragile economic situation. He highlighted the country’s increasing vulnerability to natural disasters due to climate change, but also underlined the steps Pakistan has taken to align itself with the goals of the Sendai Framework.
Chairman NDMA highlighted that Pakistan remains committed to building resilience against disasters through improved forecasting, early warning systems, and robust disaster response mechanisms. The country has strengthened institutional frameworks, including the development of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).
Lt. Gen. Inam stressed how developing countries like Pakistan face unique challenges in balancing disaster risk reduction with economic growth. He urged international organizations and development partners to provide support through knowledge-sharing and financial assistance.
He said over a decade, Pakistan has made significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Framework. The country has focused on reducing disaster mortality, strengthening infrastructure resilience, and improving disaster risk governance at all levels. Moreover, Pakistan has integrated Nature-based Solutions and Indigenous Knowledge into its DRR strategies, in line with the framework's goals.
The conference successfully highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing the increasing risks posed by climate change and other disasters, and mapped out a comprehensive vision for the future of global disaster risk management.
Recent Stories
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One mln smartphones will be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood10 minutes ago
-
MPA delegation informs DC about Nishtar Hospital issues10 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves development scheme10 minutes ago
-
Govt to build 13 new model markets in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Govt working on comprehensive strategy to promote tourism in Balochistan: CM Bugti10 minutes ago
-
Action continues against smoky vehicles30 minutes ago
-
Rain spell likely from Oct 530 minutes ago
-
DHQ equipped with latest facilities: DC30 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to bring 8,000 five-marla houses into tax net30 minutes ago
-
CM's shrimp farming vision to settle barren lands of Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb40 minutes ago
-
MCCI president demands extension in income tax returns deadline40 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1400 injured in 1334 RTCs in Punjab40 minutes ago