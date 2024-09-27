Chairman NDMA highlights Pakistan’s significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, attended the international conference with titled "A Decade of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) – Envisioning the Road Ahead.

The event, held under the auspices of UNESCO, brought together experts and participants from international organizations, academic institutions, private sector entities, and development agencies. The conference discussed the global and local progress made in DRR over the past decade, a news release on Friday said.

The conference featured four key sessions focusing on Science, Technology, and Innovation for Resilience – Emphasizing the role of modern technologies in disaster forecasting and management, Resilient Built Environment – Discussing infrastructure design to withstand natural hazards, Culture, Nature-based Solutions (NbS), and Indigenous Knowledge Systems– Exploring how traditional practices and cultural knowledge can contribute to DRR, and Economics of Disaster Risk Reduction Investment – Highlighting the importance of financial planning and investment in disaster mitigation.

In his keynote address, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik shared insights on Pakistan’s progress in Disaster Risk Reduction despite its fragile economic situation. He highlighted the country’s increasing vulnerability to natural disasters due to climate change, but also underlined the steps Pakistan has taken to align itself with the goals of the Sendai Framework.

Chairman NDMA highlighted that Pakistan remains committed to building resilience against disasters through improved forecasting, early warning systems, and robust disaster response mechanisms. The country has strengthened institutional frameworks, including the development of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC).

Lt. Gen. Inam stressed how developing countries like Pakistan face unique challenges in balancing disaster risk reduction with economic growth. He urged international organizations and development partners to provide support through knowledge-sharing and financial assistance.

He said over a decade, Pakistan has made significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Framework. The country has focused on reducing disaster mortality, strengthening infrastructure resilience, and improving disaster risk governance at all levels. Moreover, Pakistan has integrated Nature-based Solutions and Indigenous Knowledge into its DRR strategies, in line with the framework's goals.

The conference successfully highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing the increasing risks posed by climate change and other disasters, and mapped out a comprehensive vision for the future of global disaster risk management.