UrduPoint.com

Chairman NDMA Lauds PRCS' Efforts, Assures Support For Humanitarian Operations

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Chairman NDMA lauds PRCS' efforts, assures support for humanitarian operations

Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday appreciated Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)' efforts to serve affectees and assured the NDMA's support for humanitarian operations in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday appreciated Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)' efforts to serve affectees and assured the NDMA's support for humanitarian operations in the country.

In a tweet on the NDMA's official handle, it said the Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari here.

Both the dignitaries discussed relief plans for potential disaster risks.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

5 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

5 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

1 minute ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

1 minute ago
 Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

1 minute ago
 CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission ..

CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.