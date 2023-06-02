Chairman NDMA lauds PRCS' efforts, assures support for humanitarian operations

Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday appreciated Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)' efforts to serve affectees and assured the NDMA's support for humanitarian operations in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Friday appreciated Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)' efforts to serve affectees and assured the NDMA's support for humanitarian operations in the country.

In a tweet on the NDMA's official handle, it said the Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari here.

Both the dignitaries discussed relief plans for potential disaster risks.