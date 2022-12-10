Chairman NDMA meets Executive Director of ADPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met Executive Director of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) Hans Guttman in Bangkok.

A three-member delegation of Pakistan led by the Chairman NDMA visited ADPC Headquarters in Bangkok on the invitation of Hans Guttman and participated in a session, a news release here received said.

Both discussed the prospects for enhanced future cooperation in various fields between the two organizations for strengthening the disaster management system in Pakistan.

The Chairman NDMA appreciated the support ADPC has been providing to Pakistan throughout the difficult times and asked for the expansion of the scopes in each portfolio to make it more accessible and usable for vulnerable communities.

While highlighting areas of future cooperation with Pakistan's planned new National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), he stressed the need on developing mutual intellectual and academic fora as a collective approach towards disaster mitigation and disaster risk reduction, which were agreed to be included in potential projects.

The ADPC presented an account of their ongoing and planned projects and initiatives in the field of disaster risk reduction within Pakistan and across the region.

Hans Guttman assured to provide full support through ADPC to strengthen disaster preparedness and response mechanism of NDMA through training human resource and knowledge exchange and technological assistance.