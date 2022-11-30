Chairman NDMA meets U.S. Envoy Donald Blome

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome here on Wednesday and acknowledged U.S.-led support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome here on Wednesday and acknowledged U.S.-led support for flood victims.

The chairman NDMA also shared NDMA's vision of transforming the response approach from reactive to proactive, a news release said.

The chairman NDMA highlighted the need for a futuristic technology-driven framework that can be the interface of integrated emergency response with all stakeholders, humanitarian agencies and international donors besides taking initiatives like the 'Disaster Risk Atlas' of the country.

He shed light on the work of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to become commissioned, enabled and globally connected hub of climate research exchange and interaction of emergency responders for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation in Pakistan.

The chairman NDMA hinted at need of global commitment for 'Climate Millennium Goals' in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to secure shared-future. He sought learning from FEMA, US leading emergency management organization and interagency cooperative framework for NDMA & FEMA.

The ambassador highlighted U.S ongoing efforts with the support of diverse partners to minimize damages in flood affected areas and underscored the strong collaboration at the front of climate-induced disaster management.