UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NDMA Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:32 PM

Chairman NDMA pays farewell call on Prime Minister

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of the retired officer and wished him well for his future endeavors.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Police raided Sheesha center, 11 held

3 minutes ago

Shibli asks opposition to remain contented with th ..

3 minutes ago

OSCE Observers Say Romania's Parliamentary Electio ..

3 minutes ago

Kabul Says Number of Released Taliban Prisoners De ..

4 minutes ago

ASPIRE partners with XPRIZE &quot;Feed the Next Bi ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.