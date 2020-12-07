Chairman NDMA pays farewell call on Prime Minister

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of the retired officer and wished him well for his future endeavors.