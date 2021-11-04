Chairman NDMA represents Pakistan in Belt & Road Ministerial Forum for International Cooperation in DRR, emergency management.

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:05 PM

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, represented Pakistan at the Belt and Road Ministerial Forum for International Cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Emergency Management conference

The Forum was organized by Ministry of Emergency Management of China and held online.

The Forum was organized by Ministry of Emergency Management of China and held online. In addition to Pakistan and China it was attended by Ministers and Senior Officials responsible for Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Management from Belarus, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mozambique, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Turkey.

Representatives from UN Agencies and humanitarian organizations also participated, said a press release.

In his remarks, Chairman NDMA highlighted that progress in all areas under the BRI's flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), had continued unabated despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPEC has further enhanced the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries.

Cognizant of the need to strengthen Disaster Risk Management system and mechanism to protect economic and social development, Chairman NDMA highlighted the Government of Pakistan's initiative to establish a dedicated and comprehensive disaster management system allowing tackling of disaster related issues in a holistic manner.

He reiterated the need to enhance international cooperation through strengthening capacities, capitalizing on the work done by individual countries, and by adopting an inclusive approach.

Participating countries at the Forum adopted the Beijing Declaration with consensus on promoting cooperation in resilience and disaster risk reduction and management.

