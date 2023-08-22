Open Menu

Chairman NDMA Reviews Damages Caused By Ongoing Floods In Sutlej River

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 11:33 AM

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

The meeting, chaired by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, reviewed the situation of damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River, the situation of major dams, and regulation of river flows during ongoing monsoon spell.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The National Emergencies Operations Centre held a special session with key stakeholders in Islamabad to review current flood and monsoon situation in the country.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, reviewed the situation of damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River, the situation of major dams, and regulation of river flows during ongoing monsoon spell.

The meeting was informed that Sulemanki headworks would attain a very high flood level today and a peak in the flow of River Jhelum will be observed from tomorrow till Friday, which will affect Mangla dam level. A briefing was given on evacuation, rescue and relief efforts along Sutlej River.

Related Topics

Islamabad Flood Dam Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

9 minutes ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

28 minutes ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

10 hours ago
 Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

12 hours ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

12 hours ago
 Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

12 hours ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan