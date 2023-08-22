Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting, chaired by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, reviewed the situation of damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River, the situation of major dams, and regulation of river flows during ongoing monsoon spell.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) The National Emergencies Operations Centre held a special session with key stakeholders in Islamabad to review current flood and monsoon situation in the country.

The meeting was informed that Sulemanki headworks would attain a very high flood level today and a peak in the flow of River Jhelum will be observed from tomorrow till Friday, which will affect Mangla dam level. A briefing was given on evacuation, rescue and relief efforts along Sutlej River.