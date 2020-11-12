Chairman NDMA tests positive for coronavirus

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive for novel coronavirus

The chairman went into self-isolation at his home. The chairman has conducted coronavirus test from NIH (National Institute of Health) on November 8 and again tested positive on November 9 which was again positive, said NDMA press release.