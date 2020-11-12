UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NDMA Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

Chairman NDMA tests positive for coronavirus

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive for novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The chairman went into self-isolation at his home. The chairman has conducted coronavirus test from NIH (National Institute of Health) on November 8 and again tested positive on November 9 which was again positive, said NDMA press release.

Related Topics

November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At least 74 migrants dead in shipwreck off Libya: ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Expects Early Fulfillment of Baku's Promise ..

5 minutes ago

Anas Al Otaiba&#039;s bid for AIBA presidency gath ..

16 minutes ago

Libyans debate road to peace but tensions shadow m ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways invites applications for inducti ..

8 minutes ago

Guatemalan police find ton of cocaine in crashed p ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.