Chairman NDMA Thanks Kazakh Envoy For Supporting Flood Relief Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Chairman NDMA thanks Kazakh envoy for supporting flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik Thursday expressed his gratitude to the visiting dignitary for gracious donation and financial commitments from Republic of Kazakhstan towards Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

The Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan called on Lt General Inam Haider Malik here, a news release said.

Both the dignitaries discussed necessity of continued support to flood affected people during impending winters.

The chairman stressed on shared intellectual and administrative cooperation mechanism for investment in preparedness, greater than post disaster management.

The two sides developed consensus on expanding capacity building of Pakistan's national efforts in Floods 2022, whereas need to establish more bilateral and multilateral regional cooperation in disaster mitigation, awareness, preparedness and subsequently in relief, rescue and rehabilitation and reconstruction phases were also agreed.

The ambassador proposed that after initial online meeting between Minister of Emergency Response of Kazakhstan and Chairman NDMA, the follow up high level delegates of Kazakhstan would plan visit to Pakistan and NDMA to explore further avenues of mutual cooperation.

