UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NDMA Visits Quarantine Centres In City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Chairman NDMA visits quarantine centres in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhamamd Afzal visited different quarantine centres in the provincial metropolis and evaluated the facilities provided to coronavirus patients at the centres to fight COVID-19.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Expo Center Quarantine Center Dr. Muhammad Zahid briefed the Chairman NDMA on the Field Hospital, adding that a 1000-bed field hospital had been set up in the shortest possible time which was providing treatment to coronavirus patients.

The Chairman NDMA also visited another quarantine center at the Social Security Hospital and visited various parts of the quarantine center.

MS Social Security Hospital Dr Khalid Masood Informed Chairman NDMA that a 50-bed quarantine center was established to treat coronavirus patients at the hospital.

Chairman NDMA Lt. General Muhammad Afzal expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities at the quarantine centres in the provincial metropolis and hailed the administration for their efforts to contain the deadly virus.

Later, the Chairman NDMA visited quarantine center at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and reviewed the facilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

27 minutes ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

2 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

2 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

2 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.