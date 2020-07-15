Chairman NDMA visits quarantine centres in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhamamd Afzal visited different quarantine centres in the provincial metropolis and evaluated the facilities provided to coronavirus patients at the centres to fight COVID-19.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Expo Center Quarantine Center Dr. Muhammad Zahid briefed the Chairman NDMA on the Field Hospital, adding that a 1000-bed field hospital had been set up in the shortest possible time which was providing treatment to coronavirus patients.

The Chairman NDMA also visited another quarantine center at the Social Security Hospital and visited various parts of the quarantine center.

MS Social Security Hospital Dr Khalid Masood Informed Chairman NDMA that a 50-bed quarantine center was established to treat coronavirus patients at the hospital.

Chairman NDMA Lt. General Muhammad Afzal expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities at the quarantine centres in the provincial metropolis and hailed the administration for their efforts to contain the deadly virus.

Later, the Chairman NDMA visited quarantine center at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and reviewed the facilities.