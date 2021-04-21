UrduPoint.com
Chairman NEPRA Calls On Sadiq Sanjrani

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) along with member NEPRA Balochistan Wednesday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani here at Parliament House to brief him on power supply in the province.

While exchanging views on the overall energy situation in the province the Chairman Senate said that the power system in Balochistan should be improved further.

In order to give relief to the people of Balochistan in the energy sector, the Chairman Senate directed NEPRA officials to complete the ongoing projects in the province at the earliest.

"Local resources should be utilized to increase the power generation capacity in the province", he further added.

Chairman, during the meeting, also directed the visiting dignitaries to take immediate steps to control load-shedding in the province.

Keeping in view the importance of Gawadar, Sadiq Sanjrani directed Chairman Nepra and member NEPRA ( Balochistan) to complete power supply projects in Gawadar as soon as possible.

Chairman Senate urged that an effective plan needs to be formulated to provide electricity facilities to the remote areas of Balochistan.

He emphasized that reliance on alternative energy sources would reduce load-shedding, therefore it was necessary to take effectual steps to generate clean and cheap electricity from alternative resources. Suitable steps should also be taken for power generation, he stressed.

