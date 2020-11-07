Chairman NEPRA visits Tarbaila Dam

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi Saturday visited Tarbail Dam and reviewed Health Safety and Environment (HSE).

The Chairman and his team viewed HSE Management System, Emergency Management System, Safe Practices for Operation and Maintenance, Asset Integrity Management and on sight best Practices Initiative for Corporate Social Responsibility sustainable development.

On their arrival, General Manager (GM) Tarbaila Dam, Fareed Ahmed Mughal and GM Power, Jameel Akhtar welcomed them and briefed them about Tarbela Fourth Extension Hydropower Project (T4HP and 5). The delegation also visited Tarbail Dam spillways, T-4 and 5 projects.

GM Tarbaila said the hydropower project is producing 4888 megawatts of clean energy without emitting any pollution which is distributed in all over the country.

Every inhabitant in the area is enjoying nature and best facilities being provided by Wapda in colonies, he said.

Jameel Akhtar, GM Power, while briefing the delegation said after start of winter season, water inflow in reservoir has reduced and they have also diminished the outflow from the dam.

NEPRA has established an HSE department including the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) unit to ensure HSE compliance by licenses and initiative to enhance the safe smooth operation and well-being of licensee employees and community.

The chairman visited Tarbaila Hydro Power Project along with his team including Bahadur Ali Shah member KPK NEPRA, Sohail Ahmed HSE consultant NEPRA, Huma Zafar CSR Consultant NEPRA.