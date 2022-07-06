UrduPoint.com

Chairman NHA Assures PHC Of Rectification Of Hazara Motorway At Earliest

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan Wednesday ordered the Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) to submit a completion report of the repairing and maintenance work on the Hazara Motorway through his sworn affidavit before the Additional Registrar (Judicial) of the court at the principal seat within a month

The chief justice was conducted hearing of Suo moto notice against the poor construction of the Hazara Motorway at PHC Abbottabad bench.

The chief justice asked why Hazara Motorway had caved in on many places which had been resulting in road accidents and fatalities.

The chairman and general manager NHA were questioned in the PHC Abbottabad bench during the hearing that whey proper quality of the motorway was not constructed.

While responding to the court, Chairman NHA Khurram Agha assured that he would personally monitor that all depression and faults on the road were rectified within the shortest possible time.

The chief justice had himself noted the defects in the construction of the Hazara Motorway during his travel on the road, and summoned the Chairman NHA to appear before the PHC Abbottabad Bench in person.

Following the order, Chairman NHA Khurram Agha appeared before the court along with his lawyer Khurram Ghias Advocate, Director Legal Headquarters Asim Khan, Shoaib Khattak GM Hazara Division, Manzoor Arbab GM E-35, and Member KD Murshid Amin while Additional Advocate General Sardar Ali Raza assisted the court.

