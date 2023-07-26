Open Menu

Chairman NHA Briefed On Roads Situation In Flood-hit Areas Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Chairman NHA briefed on roads situation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha visited Balochistan to review the condition of motorways and national highways affected in recent heavy rains and subsequent flood.

NHA's officials based at Quetta gave a detailed briefing to Khurram Agha regarding flood hit areas like Pinjar Bridge, Hub Bridge, Wangu, Qila Saifullah and Khuzdar in particular, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Chairman was informed that work on under construction Hub Bridge had been stopped till the release of flood water.

Presently, traffic is plying through Hub Bypass and the alternate route between Hub City and Karachi Northern Bypass via Hub-Dureji Road. The NHA's engineers, workers and machinery are heavily engaged to restore NHA's roads network in Balochistan, the Chairman was briefed.

On this occasion, the Chairman NHA directed for earlier restoration of traffic on affected portions of the roads. He also desired to maintain close liaison with provincial and local authorities to tackle unpleasant situations in the province.

