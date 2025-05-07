Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Muhammad Shehryar Sultan, met with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, at the KP House here on Wednesday to discuss the progress of major road infrastructure projects in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Muhammad Shehryar Sultan, met with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, at the KP House here on Wednesday to discuss the progress of major road infrastructure projects in the province.

During the meeting, the Chairman NHA provided a detailed briefing on several important projects including the Chakdara–Chitral Road, Yarak to Zhob CPEC Route, Ramak–Dera Ghazi Khan N-55 Highway and other developments expected in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the province.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of the Chakdara–Chitral Motorway, saying it is a key project for the development of the region.

The NHA Chairman confirmed that tenders for the project had been completed and that the project would soon be inaugurated with the cooperation of the Korean Bank.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of the CPEC Hakla–Yarak Road, particularly the damaged safety barriers, Governor Kundi stressed the need for immediate repairs.

He pointed out that frequent accidents were occurring due to broken fencing, which needs urgent replacement.

Chairman Sultan assured that the Prime Minister had already issued special directives in this regard and that necessary repair work would commence soon.

The two officials also discussed the addition of modern rest areas along national highways, including locations such as Paniyala and Shah Essa interchanges, to ensure broader public benefit from the CPEC infrastructure.

The Governor also called for the early inauguration of the York–Tibbi Qaisrani Road, and highlighted the importance of including the construction of the Naiwela Bypass and Hazara Bridge in upcoming development plans.

The Chairman NHA assured the Governor that the PC-1s and progress reports for these projects would be shared with him soon.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both federal and provincial leaderships to accelerate infrastructure development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

