Chairman NHA calls for provision of quality civic, travelling amenities at M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA), Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum on Sunday visited Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) and inspected all the rest areas, service areas and toll plazas located along M-5.

During the inspection, senior officers of NHA, Chinese contractors and all service and rest areas contractors were also present at site. He directed all the operators to ensure cleanliness. He asked the concerned members of NHA to visit service areas once a week.

Qayyum said, if cleanliness conditions were not improved, strict action would be taken as per terms and conditions of contract. During the inspection, he took feedback from the commuters at all service areas about the facilities and prices of food products.

Overall, public expressed satisfaction over the quality and prices of the food items. He also inspected fuel facilities and construction work of the fuel stations buildings at Azampur and UCH Sharif Service Areas and instructed M/s.

GO to expedite work.

The Chairman NHA also checked facilities at the mosque and the same instructions were given to operators to keep all the wash rooms areas in hygienic condition.

He also visited traffic control center to observe performance of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) system. During the briefing, the chairman expressed interest in checking overloaded vehicles through weigh in motion system and its recording at traffic control center.

At the end, Chairman NHA inspected arrangements for staying of commuters at Multan Service Area and appreciated quality of rooms and travelling and civic facilities amenities provided there. He desired to provide such quality facilities at other service areas if possible.