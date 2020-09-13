UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NHA Calls For Provision Of Quality Civic, Travelling Amenities At M-5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Chairman NHA calls for provision of quality civic, travelling amenities at M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA), Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum on Sunday visited Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) and inspected all the rest areas, service areas and toll plazas located along M-5.

During the inspection, senior officers of NHA, Chinese contractors and all service and rest areas contractors were also present at site. He directed all the operators to ensure cleanliness. He asked the concerned members of NHA to visit service areas once a week.

Qayyum said, if cleanliness conditions were not improved, strict action would be taken as per terms and conditions of contract. During the inspection, he took feedback from the commuters at all service areas about the facilities and prices of food products.

Overall, public expressed satisfaction over the quality and prices of the food items. He also inspected fuel facilities and construction work of the fuel stations buildings at Azampur and UCH Sharif Service Areas and instructed M/s.

GO to expedite work.

The Chairman NHA also checked facilities at the mosque and the same instructions were given to operators to keep all the wash rooms areas in hygienic condition.

He also visited traffic control center to observe performance of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) system. During the briefing, the chairman expressed interest in checking overloaded vehicles through weigh in motion system and its recording at traffic control center.

At the end, Chairman NHA inspected arrangements for staying of commuters at Multan Service Area and appreciated quality of rooms and travelling and civic facilities amenities provided there. He desired to provide such quality facilities at other service areas if possible.

Related Topics

Multan Motorway China Visit Vehicles Traffic Same SITE NHA Sunday Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

31 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

1 hour ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.