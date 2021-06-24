UrduPoint.com
Chairman NHA Calls On CM GB

Thu 24th June 2021

Chairman NHA calls on CM GB

Chairman National Highway Authority Khurram Agha on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid here in Gilgit

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority Khurram Agha on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid here in Gilgit.

On the occasion,Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid thanked the Chairman National Highway Authority for taking special interest in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan and said that the people of Baltistan division were facing transportation problems,therefore,adding that work of Jaglot Skardu road should be expedited keeping in view the problems faced by the people.

CM GB while expressing concern over the erosion of rocks in some places due to erosion of mountains in Jaglot Skardu road said that this issue should also be taken seriously for the protection of human lives.

He said that Gilgit-Skardu road was a very important project for the promotion and development of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan,adding Gilgit-Shandor Highway project should be expedited.

Chief Minister GB said that Chilas and Dasu sections was in a dilapidated condition which needs to be improved. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid also recommended early start of feasibility study of Babusar Tunnel.

On the occasion Chairman National Highway Authority Khurram said that work on Jaglot Skardu Road had been expedited and the project would completed this year. Chairman NHA said that the process of land acquisition in Jaglot Skardu road would be completed as soon as possible so that the remaining work could be completed in time. He said that work on Gilgit-Shandor Road would start soon. The Chairman NHA said that the repair work of Chilas Dasu section would be started soon.

Chairman National Highway Authority added that consultant was being hired for the feasibility of Babusar Tunnel. Chairman NHA informed that Chinese companies were interested in various development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

