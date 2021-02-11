Chairman NHA for maintenance work of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road on top priority

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ( retd) Sikander Qayyum Thursday issued directives for early completion of maintenance work of Balkasar-Mianwali- Muzaffargarh road on topmost priority. He issued these directives during visit to Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh project. Member Central Zone Mansoor Ahmed Sirohey, General Manager (Maintenance) Punjab-South Region Basharat Hussain Malik and General Manager M-2 Motorway Zafar Iqbal Gondal also accompanied him during the visit. Sikander Qayyum directed the NHA maintenance staff to execute the works following the NHA specifications and standard quality road materials. He also directed the staff to pinpoint the poor sections of road and attend these road segments on top priority basis so that road users and the general public should not face the inconvenience.

Respective GMs briefed the chairman about existing road condition and planning of NHA maintenance regions for maintenance of this road network.

He was briefed that this road network was recently federalized in June 2020. After taking over, the NHA has conducted extensive survey of existing road conditions and planned special maintenance and routine maintenance schemes. Now after tendering these schemes are in the execution stage.

General Manager (Maintenance) Punjab-South Region Basharat Hussain Malik assured the chairman that these poor road sections would be attended on top most priority to make the road traffic worthy. Chairman NHA also stressed upon maintenance staff to attend the potholes and make this road pothole free on priority.