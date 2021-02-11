UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman NHA For Maintenance Work Of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road On Top Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:32 PM

Chairman NHA for maintenance work of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road on top priority

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ( retd) Sikander Qayyum Thursday issued directives for early completion of maintenance work of Balkasar-Mianwali- Muzaffargarh road on topmost priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ( retd) Sikander Qayyum Thursday issued directives for early completion of maintenance work of Balkasar-Mianwali- Muzaffargarh road on topmost priority. He issued these directives during visit to Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh project. Member Central Zone Mansoor Ahmed Sirohey, General Manager (Maintenance) Punjab-South Region Basharat Hussain Malik and General Manager M-2 Motorway Zafar Iqbal Gondal also accompanied him during the visit. Sikander Qayyum directed the NHA maintenance staff to execute the works following the NHA specifications and standard quality road materials. He also directed the staff to pinpoint the poor sections of road and attend these road segments on top priority basis so that road users and the general public should not face the inconvenience.

Respective GMs briefed the chairman about existing road condition and planning of NHA maintenance regions for maintenance of this road network.

He was briefed that this road network was recently federalized in June 2020. After taking over, the NHA has conducted extensive survey of existing road conditions and planned special maintenance and routine maintenance schemes. Now after tendering these schemes are in the execution stage.

General Manager (Maintenance) Punjab-South Region Basharat Hussain Malik assured the chairman that these poor road sections would be attended on top most priority to make the road traffic worthy. Chairman NHA also stressed upon maintenance staff to attend the potholes and make this road pothole free on priority.

Related Topics

Poor Motorway Visit Road Traffic Muzaffargarh June NHA 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Spain Approves Transparent Face Masks at Request o ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against YouTube ch ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President accuses India of hatching nefarious ..

3 minutes ago

US Indicts Michigan Man on Hate Crime Charges for ..

3 minutes ago

Russia warns it will respond if EU imposes new san ..

6 minutes ago

Biden says 'some minds may be changed' by Trump tr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.