UrduPoint.com

Chairman NHA Holds E-Kacheri

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Friday organized E-Kachehri at head office of the authority through NHA official Facebook page aiming to address people complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Friday organized E-Kachehri at head office of the authority through NHA official Facebook page aiming to address people complaints.

Chairman NHA answered the questions raised by the people from all over the country and issued on spot directions to undertake steps for earlier solution of public complaints.

As per directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the Federal Government, in his opening remarks, Chairman NHA gave a detailed description of Authority's ongoing and future plans and received public proposals on them, said a press release.

He also informed people regarding responsibilities and working scope of NHA. He also answered to complaints about toll plazas, construction, maintenance, rehabilitation and dualization of roads schemes throughout the country. He said, Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project will be undertaken on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis and last date for bid submission is November 18, 2021.

NHA is endeavoring to start work on this project at the earliest. Giving answer to a question he said, NHA has completed its work on Chitral-Shandur Road. He said, construction on Hakla-D.I.Khan motorway is in last stage and it will be opened to traffic after inauguration. He said, a Mosque will also be built in Rest Area of Hazara Motorway (E-35). On public complaints he directed to send NHA teams to delayed projects to set the matter right.

Speaking about afforestation, Chairman NHA said, saplings are being planted along mega projects across the country. Presently construction work on 16 projects has been started in Balochistan including Nokundi-Mahskhel project. Maintenance work of N-5 at Saqidabad will be started soon. He further informed, work on Hoshab-Awaran Road (M-8) has also been started while work on Awaran-Naal Project will be started soon. Likewise work on Dera Murad Jamali has also been started. PC-I for Tarnol-Fateh Jang road has been forwarded to Planning Commission. Construction activity will be started on Quetta-Karachi road project by next month, he hoped.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Motorway Facebook Road Traffic Dera Murad Jamali November NHA Mosque All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Workshop held on effective use of social media for ..

Workshop held on effective use of social media for youth

31 seconds ago
 SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

33 seconds ago
 Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US C ..

Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US Court November 10 - Document

36 seconds ago
 Iceland tightens Covid rules as cases surge

Iceland tightens Covid rules as cases surge

38 seconds ago
 Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochis ..

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discu ..

US Senior Diplomat to Visit Uruguay, Peru to Discuss Climate, Human Rights - Sta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.