Chairman NHA Holds E-Kutcheri; Responds Queries Of People From All Provinces

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Chairman NHA holds E-Kutcheri; responds queries of people from all provinces

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha Saturday organized E-Kutcheri at its head office through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people from all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha Saturday organized E-Kutcheri at its head office through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people from all over the country.

The chairman also issued on spot directions to undertake steps for solution of public complaints.

Answering to the question, he amiably responded to various queries in detail.

He also mentioned that Tank-Pezzu Road feasibility was under consideration but the road was under the jurisdiction of the provincial government, adding that if this portion was given to NHA then expedited construction work would be ensured.

Replying to another question, he said that there was no new hiring in NHA as there were no vacant posts of Inspector and ADs.

The people hailing from all the four provinces and raised issues related to highways and Motorways under the NHA.

The E-Kutcheri was aimed to resolve the grievances of general public.

