Chairman NHA orders to wipe out illegal U-turns at IMDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Thursday took serious notice of illegal U-turns at Islamabad-Muzaffarabad Dual Carriageway (IMDC) and passed instructions to decimate them.

The chairman visited the IMDC on the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mehmood to inspect the snow protection plans and maintenance work.

During the visit, he instructed the NHA staff to remain alert on the duty and resolve the problems arising from the snowfall.

He also instructed the staff to facilitate the travellers utilizing all possible resources.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the presence of heavy machinery and essential tools to clear the road from possible snow blockages.

Khurram Agha requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree during snowfall and also urged them to strictly follow safety measures while travelling.