UrduPoint.com

Chairman NHA Orders To Wipe Out Illegal U-turns At IMDC

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Chairman NHA orders to wipe out illegal U-turns at IMDC

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Thursday took serious notice of illegal U-turns at Islamabad-Muzaffarabad Dual Carriageway (IMDC) and passed instructions to decimate them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Thursday took serious notice of illegal U-turns at Islamabad-Muzaffarabad Dual Carriageway (IMDC) and passed instructions to decimate them.

The chairman visited the IMDC on the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mehmood to inspect the snow protection plans and maintenance work.

During the visit, he instructed the NHA staff to remain alert on the duty and resolve the problems arising from the snowfall.

He also instructed the staff to facilitate the travellers utilizing all possible resources.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the presence of heavy machinery and essential tools to clear the road from possible snow blockages.

Khurram Agha requested the public to avoid unnecessary travel to Murree during snowfall and also urged them to strictly follow safety measures while travelling.

Related Topics

Snow Murree Visit Road Alert NHA All From

Recent Stories

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

11 minutes ago
 Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Fe ..

Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Federation of Otorhinolaryngolog ..

11 minutes ago
 House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handli ..

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe R ..

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructs all administrator ..

16 minutes ago
 Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matt ..

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.