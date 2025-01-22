Open Menu

Chairman NHA Reviews Ongoing Efforts Of Removing Snow From Highways

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan on Wednesday visited Balochistan and reviewed the ongoing efforts to remove snow from highways affected by heavy snowfall and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the snowfall and rain

He also visited the national highway leading to the Pak-Afghan border and praised the performance of NHA's engineers, relevant officers, and staff.

According to press release, the recent heavy snowfall in Balochistan was severely impacted the N-25 and other roads connecting the national highways.

The roads were covered in snow, causing blockages and severe difficulties for travelers and local residents.

However, on the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, the Chairman NHA, Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan has directed the NHA engineers, construction experts, officers, and staff to remain high alert during the snow season.

The Chairman also issued orders to clear the snow from the affected roads and maintain the smooth flow of traffic and assistance should be provided to travelers stranded by the snowfall.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of NHA officers and staff over the quickly removal of snow from the highways, restoration of traffic, and providing alternate routes to the commuters during the snowfall.

During the visit, he met with NHA officers and staff and said that "Balochistan is the heart of the country and its development is a top priority of the incumbent government."

He praised the NHA teams for clearing the snow and ensuring the roads remained open for traffic, expressing satisfaction on the overall performance of the authority.

