Chairman NHA Reviews Preparations To Handle Emergency Situation Due To Cyclone

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Chairman NHA reviews preparations to handle emergency situation due to cyclone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority ( NHA) Captain (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Thursday chaired an emergency meeting of the NHA officials in Quetta and reviewed arrangements to handle situation arising out of Cyclone Biparjoy.

As there was danger of more intensity in the cyclone, and some low-lying areas of Balochistan might be affected by the storm at any time, he added.

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood, the Federal Secretary of Communications and Chairman NHA immediately had reached Quetta.

NHA member Balochistan Shahid Ihsanullah while briefing him said that necessary machinery and staff had been sent to all sensitive places which would be ready all the time to deal with any emergency.

He said that in Dana Sar highway affected by yesterday's landslide had been opened for traffic immediately while they were in touch with the Meteorological Department to get latest updates on weather situation.

While reviewing the emergency meeting and all the arrangements, Khurram Agha issued instructions to the relevant officials and staff of NHA that the national highways should be kept open for traffic in any case during the possible storm and public grievances should be redressed in time.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood in a statement prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the country and the nation from all terrestrial and celestial calamities.

He assured the people of Sindh and Balochistan that the relevant engineers, experts and staff of NHA had been put on high alert to deal with the possible situation.

An NHA spokesperson warned the travelers on national highways to avoid visiting sensitive places in view of the current situation.

However, for essential travel, they should keep themselves informed about the weather conditions and the latest storm situation while leaving.

