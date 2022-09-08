UrduPoint.com

Chairman NHA Reviews Work In Bahrain Kalam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha has reached Swat on the instructions of Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood to review the ongoing road maintenance work in Bahrain Kalam

According to Spokesman NHA, he visited Kalam along with DG FWO and reviewed the ongoing road maintenance in Bahrain Kalam.

The Chairman directed the staff to speed up the work and open the Bahrain Kalam Road soon. He was earlier on a visit to Balochistan and Sindh.

