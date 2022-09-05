Chairman NHA reviews work on National Highway N5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha has reached Sindh to review the work on National Highway N5, which was affected by severe rains and flooding.

According to NHA, the chairman visited Sindh on the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.

NHA officers briefed the chairman on the situation of the flood-affected national highways of Sindh.

Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA reviewed the work on National Highway N5, instructed to speed up the rehabilitation of highways and directed the Motorway Police to restore the traffic flow.

Earlier, the Chairman NHA was on a long visit to Balochistan to inspect the highways, roads, bridges affected by severe rains and flooding.