Chairman NHA Visits Hakla- DI Khan Motorway, Calls For Timely Completion Of The Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:40 PM

Chairman NHA visits Hakla- DI Khan Motorway, calls for timely completion of the project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum on Wednesday visited all five packages of Hakla (M-1) – D.I Khan Motorway Project a Section of CPEC Western Route Corridor.

The senior officers of NHA also accompanied him.

The project authorities briefed him regarding the progress of works and the hindrances faced and being resolved during the execution of works. He expressed his satisfaction over the pace and quality of the ongoing construction activities. Moreover the Chairman NHA directed all the concerned authorities to ensure the completion of the project within scheduled time period so as the said project can be put for facilitation of general public.

More Stories From Pakistan

