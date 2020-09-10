Chairman NHA visits Hub river bridge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt. (Retd) Sikander Qayyum visited Hub River Bridge on N-25 Thursday on the directives of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

During the visit, the Chairman NHA was accompanied by the Member West Zone Shahid Ihsanullah, General Manager Balochistan-South Sham Sunder and Director Maintenance Balochistan-South Kashif Ali Shaikh.

During the site visit, member (west zone) NHA Balochistan Shahid Ihsanullah apprised the Chairman, that the tender notice for execution of emergency protection works on Hub River Bridge has been published in print media as well as uploaded in PPRA and NHA websites on September 10.

Shahid said Hub River bridge was structurally stable and can bear the load and there was no issue with the structural integrity and stability of Hub river bridge, as only protection walls of three piers of Hub Bridge were damaged due the current cyclonic rain storm and due to flow of excess water from Hub dam.

However, an assurance was given by the Member (West Zone) NHA to the Chairman NHA, that protection work on said three piers of the bridge will be started by September 26 and will be completed within one month time period.

The Chairman NHA directed them to ensure execution of works strictly as per NHA specifications and standards, and timely completion of the repair works of Hub River Bridge must be ensured by NHA and laxity in this regard shall not be tolerated.

The Member (West Zone) assured the Chairman NHA that work will be executed strictly as per NHA specifications and standards and no compromise shall be made by Authority in quantity and quality of works and he further gave the assurance that the General Manager (Balochistan-South) and the Director Maintenance (Balochistan-South) will be vigilant and strictly monitor the work at site.

The Chairman directed that although the district administration has been requested to take stern action against the illegal activity near or within the vicinity of Hub bridge and impose ban on illegal excavation and collection of sand and aggregate material from the upstream and downstream of the Hub river. However, the Chairman NHA instructed to construct trenches on Entry and Exit points so that no dumpers and tractors were allowed to access the site for collecting the aggregates and sand etc.